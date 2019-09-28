Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $27.81 Million; Dodge & Cox Has Decreased Stake in Ibm (IBM) by $349,350

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 2686.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 134,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 139,345 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 2.25M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO USE FRESH BEEF FOR QUARTER POUNDERS IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Commits to 31% Reduction in Emissions Intensity Across Supply Chain; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 72,631 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.02M, down from 75,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,711 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.14% or 21,001 shares. 112,481 were accumulated by Rbo & Limited Company. Scotia Capital Inc has 0.34% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Kings Point Mngmt has 1.3% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Glenview Savings Bank Trust Dept invested in 3.48% or 40,306 shares. Whittier holds 0.64% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 105,263 shares. Windsor Mgmt Lc invested in 0.54% or 5,606 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt Com, a Texas-based fund reported 6,192 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 0.41% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,827 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.46% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Highland Capital Ltd Liability Com has 26,508 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Northstar Gru holds 0.59% or 6,762 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Com holds 3.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 29,055 shares. Yhb Invest Inc reported 1.4% stake.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,000 shares to 24,657 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,990 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 153,131 shares to 17.23M shares, valued at $1.16 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp by 2.95 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

