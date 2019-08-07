Capstone Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Position; As Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Laffer Investments Has Cut Stake

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 16,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.29 million, down from 17,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 9.49M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Canada’s Morneau: Deal Expected to Close in August, Subject to Kinder Morgan Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS WILL BUY KINDER MORGAN’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT FOR C$4.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Raises Dividend to 20c; 16/05/2018 – Canada govt ready to indemnify Kinder Morgan pipeline project; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 329,875 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS GOOD FOR A PERIOD OF TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 22/05/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN AUGUST 2018; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNKN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 580 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisers Lc accumulated 0.2% or 1.40 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Robertson Opportunity Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 466,500 shares. Kcm Investment Lc reported 16,442 shares stake. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Plancorp Lc invested in 16,467 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.4% or 6.96M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has 2.82M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp has 0% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1,106 shares. 17,670 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 41,958 shares. Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0.16% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares to 2,145 shares, valued at $2.22 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $507.19M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 91,604 shares to 330,564 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD).