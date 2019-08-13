Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Position in Autozone (AZO) by $5.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 4,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 25,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $7.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1080.36. About 390,396 shares traded or 50.56% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.73. About 2.61M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets ambitious targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %)

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.74 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares to 152,784 shares, valued at $29.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.42 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares to 8,335 shares, valued at $14.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 249,000 shares, and has risen its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).