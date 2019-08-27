Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) by $760,000 as Market Value Rose; Burney Co Has Trimmed 3M Co (MMM) Position as Stock Price Declined

Burney Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 86,759 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.03 million, down from 91,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $156.61. About 1.39 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $217.55. About 1.08 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S JAPAN 2702.T 2017 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 18.91 BLN YEN (+172.9 %), 2018 FORECAST PROFIT 21.80 BLN YEN (+15.3 %); 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Newest Discounts and Delivery Sit Well With Customers; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,200 shares to 27,581 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.12 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Isnâ€™t Crumbling, but Itâ€™s No Bargain Either – Investorplace.com” published on August 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,576 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 12,682 shares. Independent invested 2.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 374,494 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Davis R M stated it has 140,478 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Bessemer Incorporated reported 622,129 shares stake. The South Carolina-based South State has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pathstone Family Office reported 408 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 2.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 9,230 shares stake. 9,000 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Associate. Sun Life Financial Inc holds 0.22% or 4,875 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment Management holds 0.31% or 32,700 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Llc owns 1,842 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TOLZ) by 309,317 shares to 817,213 shares, valued at $35.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 163,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.50 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.