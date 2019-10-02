Capstone Financial Advisors Has Decreased By $388,000 Its Cme Group (CME) Holding; 3 Analysts Bullish SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Among 5 analysts covering SVB Financial Group – Common Stock (NASDAQ:SIVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. SVB Financial Group – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $23500 lowest target. $263.33’s average target is 34.58% above currents $195.67 stock price. SVB Financial Group – Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, July 8. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, July 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. See SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $275.0000 Maintain

26/07/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Neutral Old Target: $225.0000 New Target: $235.0000 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $255.0000 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $285.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $310.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

01/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $280.0000 New Target: $285.0000 Maintain

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Capstone Financial Advisors Inc holds 24,657 shares with $4.79M value, down from 26,657 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $74.87B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $209.09. About 753,518 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 16/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle down again on supply growth outlook; 04/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle rallies; shrugs off China beef tariff news; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UK-based Coinfloor to launch physically settled bitcoin futures; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 15/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 14; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 18/05/2018 – CME DEAL BACKED BY 99.98% OF PROXY VOTES FROM NEX SHAREHOLDERS

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $199,007 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Clendening John S bought $199,007.

More notable recent SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Gained 97% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Silicon Valley Bank Introduces “Access to Innovation” to Increase Opportunities for Underrepresented People in the Innovation Economy – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Silicon Valley Bank Introduces â€œAccess to Innovationâ€ to Increase Opportunities for Underrepresented People in the Innovation Economy – CSRwire.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SVB Financial Group Appoints Kay Matthews, formerly of Ernst & Young, to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold SVB Financial Group shares while 164 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 45.31 million shares or 1.94% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,634 were reported by Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.05% or 326,306 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.03% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 1,183 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 172,079 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Com accumulated 5,561 shares. Fincl Svcs stated it has 41 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 0.11% or 252,671 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co invested in 0.09% or 13,925 shares. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Limited Company has 0.13% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 61,827 shares. Northeast Investment holds 0.08% or 4,433 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.1% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 383,915 shares.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial services and products. The company has market cap of $10.08 billion. The Company’s Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit services and products comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management services and products, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. It has a 9.08 P/E ratio. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $195.67. About 353,671 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q Net $195M; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 31.87 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $223’s average target is 6.65% above currents $209.09 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 3. Berenberg downgraded CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Thursday, September 19. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $22700 target. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) stake by 1,870 shares to 11,081 valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 42,763 shares and now owns 1.16 million shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,830 shares. Markel has invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 71,654 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.26% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). M&T Bankshares Corporation has 116,011 shares. Moreover, Burns J W Ny has 0.82% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 20,432 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Epoch Invest Partners accumulated 1.22 million shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 19,205 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Capital Intll Sarl has invested 1.92% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Illinois-based Nadler Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.34% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Financial In reported 625 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.