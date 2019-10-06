Capstone Financial Advisors Has Cut Cme Group (CME) Stake by $388,000; Community Bank Of Raymore Holding in At&T (T) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 612,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.53M, up from 597,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 22.60M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – METALS-Aluminium extends rally after LME, CME suspend Rusal metal; 15/03/2018 – Michael Spencer’s Nex Group confirms CME preliminary bid approach; 14/05/2018 – Traders are now assigning a 51 percent chance of a fourth interest rate hike in December, according to the CME; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 15/03/2018 – NEX Group Receives Takeover Approach by CME Group; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 15/03/2018 – Fintech prize Nex targeted by CME; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsec Financial Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Apriem Advsr invested 4.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 68,233 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Limited Liability. Berkshire Money Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 9,891 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro reported 5,641 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rdl Fin has 29,339 shares. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability holds 5,268 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Company owns 63,254 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 65,782 were reported by Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Com. Rockland Trust accumulated 0.43% or 128,649 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 136,959 shares or 2.57% of all its holdings. 24,797 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Philadelphia accumulated 0.37% or 124,821 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd reported 10,265 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.47 million shares.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $582.82M for 32.93 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Limited Com reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Girard Ptnrs holds 0.15% or 4,363 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Primecap Mngmt Communication Ca, California-based fund reported 2.00 million shares. Cap Guardian Company accumulated 410,080 shares. Oakbrook Limited has invested 2.3% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sei Company owns 137,725 shares. Cap World Invsts holds 35.15 million shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. 1,031 were reported by Guardian Life Insur Co Of America. Park Oh holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 466,100 shares. Gyroscope Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,050 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Inc has 0% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 90 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2,792 shares. Pathstone Family Office reported 129 shares stake.