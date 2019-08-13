Capstone Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD); Anthem (ANTM) Shares Rose While Dsam Partners Llp Cut Its Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1597.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 143,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 152,784 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.01 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.3. About 1.80M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 24/05/2018 – MCD CONCLUDES ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S – COMMITS TO 31% REDUCTION IN EMISSIONS INTENSITY, PER METRIC TON OF FOOD AND PACKAGING), ACROSS ITS SUPPLY CHAIN BY 2030 FROM 2015 LEVELS; 14/03/2018 – MCD SEES $2.4B CAPEX FOR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Ex-Trader Compares Being a Barclays VP to Working at McDonald’s; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dsam Partners Llp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 72.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp sold 93,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 34,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 128,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 601,806 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $585.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 34,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,365 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (TILT).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.61% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 219 shares. North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 9,415 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.06% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Blue Chip Prns accumulated 34,886 shares. 5,467 were reported by New England And Mngmt. Elm Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.47% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 542,383 shares. The Washington-based Washington Trust National Bank has invested 0.25% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 17,135 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). First Foundation accumulated 0.1% or 8,983 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc Inc has 22,488 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.98% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 239,121 shares.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 EPS, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.84 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Dsam Partners Llp, which manages about $692.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polarityte Inc by 56,900 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 16,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.