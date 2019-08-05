Capstone Financial Advisors Decreased Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD) Position by $760,000 as Stock Price Rose; Radian Group (RDN) Shareholder Ellington Management Group Cut Its Position

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (RDN) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 59,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The hedge fund held 93,572 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 152,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 203,415 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RDN News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Stay out of Radian because housing is slowing; 24/05/2018 – Radian CEO to Participate at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radian Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDN); 28/03/2018 – Radian Expands Geographic Footprint For Title Services With Acquisition Of Entitle Direct; 16/04/2018 – Radian to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC – PRICING UPDATES WILL BE EFFECTIVE FOR ALL Ml APPLICATIONS RECEIVED ON, OR AFTER, MONDAY, JUNE 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Radian Group 1Q Net $114.5M; 10/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC RDN.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Radian Announces Updated Pricing for MI Business; 26/04/2018 – RADIAN GROUP INC SAYS BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $14.16, AN INCREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO $13.90 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 604,322 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 27/03/2018 – McDonald’s Has a Legal Problem in Pizza-Loving India; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders

More notable recent Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Radian Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Radian Group Inc. (RDN) CEO Rick Thornberry on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Radian Announces Redemption Price for 5.250% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Radian (RDN) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 74,400 shares to 113,400 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 19,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $233,662 activity. Henry Daniel had sold 3,036 shares worth $537,767. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Wednesday, February 13.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 304,002 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $62.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 143,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).

