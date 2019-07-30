Capstone Financial Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) by $760,000; At&T (T) Position Upped by Columbia Asset Management

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $950,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $212.35. About 1.56M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 1%-2% in U.S; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S ACCLERATING REMODELS AFTER U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Rev $5.14B; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 12,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,883 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, up from 111,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.24. About 22.33 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 08/03/2018 – AT&T, DOJ ARE SAID SCHEDULED TO RELEASE TRIAL BRIEFS FRI: FOX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “McDonald’s (MCD) PT Raised to $235 at Cowen; Raises Q2 Comp Est. to 5% – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Trading Nation’ Traders Talk Chipolte, McDonald’s And Starbucks – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “McDonald’s Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. 30,000 shares valued at $5.41M were sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62M.

