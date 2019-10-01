Capstone Financial Advisors Cut Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $388,000 as Valuation Rose; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) Has Boosted by $659,520

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by 48.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 13,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 42,292 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 28,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 116,660 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 24,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, down from 26,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $209.79. About 41,247 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE AUGUST 1LCQ8 FUTURES UP 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 16/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, SHARPLY HIGHER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXPECTS OIBDA GROWTH OF 14% – 16% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – CME variable storage rate data for K.C. wheat; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: BofA, CME, Conoco, CSX, EverQuote, Home Depot, IAC/InterActive, Snap, Splunk, Square, TJX and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28M for 31.98 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $618.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 42,763 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $66.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 78,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,831 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dupont Cap Management, Delaware-based fund reported 9,125 shares. Of Vermont reported 44,243 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 127,055 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc has 8,399 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.21% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Florida-based Aviance Prtn Ltd has invested 0.27% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kentucky Retirement Fund accumulated 7,465 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 15,979 shares. Greystone Managed Investments has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wesbanco Natl Bank owns 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,158 shares. Pittenger And Anderson reported 60,619 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Sei Investments stated it has 137,725 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance owns 327,314 shares.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Two River Bancorp leads financial gainers, UMH Properties and eXp World Holdings among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Green Dot (GDOT) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Green Dot CEO Steve Streit and 2 Big Financial Headlines – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in June – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Green Dot (GDOT) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.