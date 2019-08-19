Capstone Financial Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN); Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) as Stock Price Declined

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 379,964 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – Short-seller Jim Chanos reveals bets against two stocks: Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 07/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Raises a Glass to Summer with its First-Ever Wine and Ice Cream Pairings; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 12/03/2018 Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Three New Restaurants In Kansas City, Missouri With New Franchisee Hope And Destiny, Inc; 29/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Springs a Special Nationwide Cold Brew Tasting Event April 6; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – Chanos Bet Against Dunkin’ ‘All Wrong,’ Says Dunkin’ Brands CEO (Video)

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 1.97 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Matthew Carter and Heather Cox to Join Board; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt accumulated 0% or 24,152 shares. Brinker Inc reported 12,989 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hs Prns Lc has 1.58% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 622,670 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.02% or 146,806 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 22,295 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,627 shares or 0% of the stock. Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,733 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 464,412 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Waterfront Cap Prns Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Peoples Fincl Ser invested in 881 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company holds 5,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 21,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn owns 260,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust has invested 0.21% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,671 shares to 2,730 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (REET) by 51,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 216,441 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dunkin’ Brands Inks Deal to Open 10 Baskin-Robbins Locations – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors May Find Dunkin’ Brands Appetizing Now – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Point Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 353,495 shares. Regions invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.36% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Voya Invest Management Llc holds 0.04% or 447,247 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 0.06% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hbk LP holds 0.2% or 364,470 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.47% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 378,427 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 5.09M shares. 1.58M are owned by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,971 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.07% stake. National Asset Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).