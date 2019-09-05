Capstead Mtg (CMO) Valuation Declined While Principal Financial Group Has Lowered Its Position; Meeder Asset Management Has Upped Position in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $326,032

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 65,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The institutional investor held 687,435 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91 million, down from 753,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.38M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 486,631 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 7,116 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 4,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 251,806 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 07/03/2018 Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 241,212 shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com reported 2,200 shares. Regions reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0% or 28 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 271,160 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Alps Advisors owns 2,913 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.6% or 178,467 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Da Davidson & Co invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Jane Street Group Ltd Llc reported 189,832 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Meeder Asset stated it has 0.08% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 8,471 shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $76,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 49,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,866 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 40,865 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $56.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 17,416 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.41 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 1.01 million shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 15,700 shares. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 535,619 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 163,800 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 217,259 shares. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Millennium Management Lc holds 102,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management accumulated 310 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 2,400 shares stake. State Street holds 0% or 2.76M shares.