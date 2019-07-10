Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stock Value Rose While Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Fpr Partners Decreased Its Stake by $35.27 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $723.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.45. About 409,412 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 1.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 27.33 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $546.91M, down from 29.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 6.90 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN TO GIVE FERC COMMENTS DURING PUBLIC COMMENT TIME; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 12/04/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be flying back to Canada from Peru this weekend for a joint; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,137 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 41,941 shares. First Manhattan owns 281 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 1.83 million shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 129,997 shares. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated holds 0% or 7,861 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 72,470 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership owns 26,000 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 17,393 shares. Strs Ohio holds 22,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 74,624 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Confluence Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.03% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 761,154 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 12,308 shares stake.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 29,000 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 1.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.09 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.