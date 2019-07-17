Capstead Mtg (CMO) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $8.65 Million as Stock Rose; Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Holding by $1.08 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 56,118 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 56.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 10,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,810 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 17,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 43,897 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.21 EPS, down 11.08% or $0.40 from last year’s $3.61 per share. AMG’s profit will be $164.35M for 6.71 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.26 actual EPS reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.53% negative EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 22,337 shares to 99,859 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cable One Inc (CABO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Yacktman Fund’s Top 5 Buys in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com reported 0.05% stake. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Com has 2,300 shares. 19,868 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Company. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 215 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust holds 50,456 shares. First Trust LP owns 117,578 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 30,752 were reported by Allstate. Advsr Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 3,391 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,066 shares stake. Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 0.13% or 1,384 shares. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 0.09% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Victory Mngmt Incorporated reported 80,158 shares. 1,908 were reported by Hrt Limited Liability. 39,000 were reported by Andra Ap. Proshare Advisors owns 16,730 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 457,825 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 175,812 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 102,278 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,546 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 60,357 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Mngmt invested in 310 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 34,108 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 558,423 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has 131,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 84,401 are held by Comerica Commercial Bank. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,441 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 36,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 32,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. 771 were reported by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity.

More notable recent Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Capstead Mortgage Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Former Victoria’s Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Shareholders Are Down 35% – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dynamic Signal Appoints New Leadership Positions to Support Rapid Company Growth and Market Demand, Including Joelle Kaufman to CRO and Samantha Kirk to VP, Engineering, Europe – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Capstead Mortgage Corporation: Capstead Mortgage Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 10, 2019.