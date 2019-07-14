Capstead Mtg (CMO) Share Value Rose While State Street Lowered Position; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Decreased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake as Stock Value Rose

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 536,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 1.00 million shares traded or 94.06% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 23,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.38. About 2.94M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Edge Pptys by 822,786 shares to 5.87M shares, valued at $111.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.83 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,197 shares to 35,677 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.