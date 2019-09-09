Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Lowered Stake by $8.65 Million as Stock Value Declined; American Financial Group Stake in Hanesbrands (HBI) Trimmed by $2.55 Million as Stock Declined

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 602,092 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.62M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry had bought 10,000 shares worth $175,600.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $188.89 million for 6.54 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling owns 580,799 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 168,296 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Beacon Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 182,232 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 0% stake. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Proshare Lc holds 42,921 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Sigma Planning Corp holds 11,614 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Freestone Hldgs Ltd reported 206,416 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 40,142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.76 million shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.35% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Bruni J V & holds 2.22% or 685,008 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Granite Prtnrs Limited invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). State Common Retirement Fund owns 184,828 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 3.04M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 28,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.03% or 85,320 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 80,093 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Inc accumulated 7,003 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 17,561 shares. South Dakota Investment Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 86,300 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 121,023 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 122,247 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 11,694 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 0% or 74,624 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).