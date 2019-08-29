Capstead Mtg (CMO) Holder Td Asset Management Cut Position by $320,800 as Share Value Declined; Old Republic International Lowered Principal Financial Group (PFG) Position by $5.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 102,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 497,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.94 million, down from 599,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. It closed at $52.51 lastly. It is down 0.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 26/04/2018 – B. RILEY FINANCIAL – BEBE’S BOARD ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF JOE SCIROCCO, ITS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 29/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Allison Dorval to Assume Roles of Principal Financial and Accounting Officers; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 26/03/2018 – Principal Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Apr. 3-6; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Sensata; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – FOR FISCAL 2018, PFG TIGHTENS ITS FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH TO A RANGE OF 9% TO 11%; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 40,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.94% . The institutional investor held 369,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 409,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $682.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.21. About 995,381 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has risen 0.72% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 18,031 shares to 307,205 shares, valued at $29.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 44,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 457,825 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 0% or 13,781 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 72,470 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 12,067 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Limited Com has 0.35% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 165,910 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 573,888 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 102,278 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 244,388 shares stake. Schroder Invest Management Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Utd Automobile Association owns 13,401 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 77,089 shares or 0% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO).

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 14.37% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.67 per share. PFG’s profit will be $398.69 million for 9.18 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Valley Advisers, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 256 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Prudential Financial invested in 0.05% or 629,212 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 192 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 0.06% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) or 6,266 shares. Sun Life accumulated 25,447 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 815 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Farmers Savings Bank has 2,181 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Veritas Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,700 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 530,344 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability reported 54,068 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 132,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 9,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.