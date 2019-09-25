Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

As REIT – Residential companies, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.42 N/A -0.84 0.00 Orchid Island Capital Inc. 6 -85.60 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Orchid Island Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.00% -12% -1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Orchid Island Capital Inc. -8.7% -2.67% -5.64% -11.44% -23.49% -3.13%

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Orchid Island Capital Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.