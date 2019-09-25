Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

As REIT – Residential companies, Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE:ORC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.42
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|6
|-85.60
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-12%
|-1.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Orchid Island Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 29.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Orchid Island Capital Inc.
|-8.7%
|-2.67%
|-5.64%
|-11.44%
|-23.49%
|-3.13%
Summary
Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Orchid Island Capital Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.
