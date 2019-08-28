Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT)

We will be comparing the differences between Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:HCFT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.25 N/A -0.84 0.00 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 3 3.97 N/A -0.91 0.00

Demonstrates Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -19.1% -3.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 38%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc. 1.2% -0.3% -4.26% -0.59% 0.6% 17.83%

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Five Oaks Investment Corp. and changed its name to Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. in May 2018. Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.