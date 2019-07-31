Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.18 N/A 0.04 0.00 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 116 11.20 N/A 2.79 42.32

Demonstrates Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 0.00% 23.8% 6.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.2% of Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. 2.34% 1.7% 8.88% 20.81% 32.18% 21.33%

Summary

On 9 of the 8 factors Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.