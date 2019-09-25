Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparing side by side

Posted by on September 25, 2019 at 5:05 am

Both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.40 N/A -0.84 0.00
AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.94 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%
AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.32% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.