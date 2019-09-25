Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparing side by side

Both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|25
|-18.40
|N/A
|-0.84
|0.00
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|25
|-13.94
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.32% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capstead Mortgage Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|AGNC Investment Corp.
|0%
|1.63%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|3.02%
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.
