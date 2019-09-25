Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO-PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Comparing side by side

Both Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO.PE) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 25 -18.40 N/A -0.84 0.00 AGNC Investment Corp. 25 -13.94 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.32% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% AGNC Investment Corp. 0% 1.63% 1.75% 0% 0% 3.02%

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors AGNC Investment Corp. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation.