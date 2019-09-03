Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -18.05 N/A 0.33 25.39 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 114 8.99 N/A 2.05 57.37

In table 1 we can see Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Capstead Mortgage Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.74 beta means Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s volatility is 26.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s 0.37 beta is the reason why it is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. is $116.8, which is potential -7.80% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.6% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 0.5% are Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39% Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. -0.72% -0.58% 7.86% 13.17% 19.45% 23.13%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation has stronger performance than Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 10 of the 10 factors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It is engaged in acquisition, redevelopment, new development, property management, and disposition of multifamily apartment communities. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.