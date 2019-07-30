Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capstead Mortgage Corporation has 87.3% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.93% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 0.40% 0.00% Industry Average 18.81% 6.77% 3.08%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation N/A 8 303.21 Industry Average 54.72M 290.97M 114.99

Capstead Mortgage Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.76

With consensus price target of $8.5, Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a potential downside of -0.70%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 39.50%. Based on the data shown earlier, Capstead Mortgage Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0% -1.28% 7.88% 15.67% -4.18% 27.29% Industry Average 2.27% 4.03% 5.13% 11.34% 17.37% 14.08%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation was more bullish than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that Capstead Mortgage Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 0.65 which is 35.46% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.