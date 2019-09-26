Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Comparing side by side

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -19.13 N/A 0.33 25.39 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 18 -2.35 N/A -9.40 0.00

Demonstrates Capstead Mortgage Corporation and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -4.2%

Volatility and Risk

Capstead Mortgage Corporation has a 0.74 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.66 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 18.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 66% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. -4.49% -3.56% -6.19% -14.99% -24.6% -12.83%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation has 26.39% stronger performance while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has -12.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.