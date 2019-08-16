Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 16 3.32 N/A 0.76 21.29 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 0.93 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -67.5% -25.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 0.6% of Takung Art Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Takung Art Co. Ltd. has 47.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 10.97% -13.92% -18.48% -7.29% -70.6% -11.51%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Takung Art Co. Ltd. has -11.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Takung Art Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.