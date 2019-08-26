Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Contrasting side by side

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE:TCS) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.32 N/A 0.76 21.29 The Container Store Group Inc. 7 0.25 N/A 0.33 18.46

In table 1 we can see Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Container Store Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is presently more expensive than The Container Store Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% The Container Store Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Container Store Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, The Container Store Group Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 50.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and The Container Store Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 78.2% respectively. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.4%. Comparatively, The Container Store Group Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% The Container Store Group Inc. -1.13% -20.13% -30.8% -13.21% -7.7% 28.09%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Container Store Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats The Container Store Group Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of April 1 2017, it operated 86 stores. The company also offers its products directly to customers through its Website and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.