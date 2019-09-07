Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.70% 0.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 15 21.29 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.53 3.14 2.55

The competitors have a potential upside of 51.30%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.