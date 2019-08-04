Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) is a company in the Specialty Retail Other industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.14% of all Specialty Retail Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.70% 0.60% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. N/A 16 21.29 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.35 3.42 2.57

As a group, Specialty Retail Other companies have a potential upside of 47.33%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.