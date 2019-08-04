Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 16 3.49 N/A 0.76 21.29 iMedia Brands Inc. N/A 0.06 N/A -0.60 0.00

In table 1 we can see Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% iMedia Brands Inc. 0.00% -59% -17.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and iMedia Brands Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 25.2%. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.4%. Competitively, iMedia Brands Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% iMedia Brands Inc. 3.59% 3.59% 11.76% -24.2% -70.3% 6.47%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than iMedia Brands Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats iMedia Brands Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.