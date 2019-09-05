Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Comparison side by side

Since Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 15 3.37 N/A 0.76 21.29 Five Below Inc. 125 4.20 N/A 2.73 43.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Five Below Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Five Below Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Five Below Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.6% Five Below Inc. 0.00% 26.9% 14.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Five Below Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Below Inc. 0 2 9 2.82

Competitively the average target price of Five Below Inc. is $136, which is potential 6.07% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares. 9.4% are Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% are Five Below Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Five Below Inc.

Summary

Five Below Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Capstar Financial Holdings Inc.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.