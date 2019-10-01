Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (CSTR) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Comparison side by side

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 16 0.00 11.82M 0.76 21.29 Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 8 0.06 6.57M -7.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 74,810,126.58% 4.7% 0.6% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. 82,641,509.43% -70.2% -24.1%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 25.5% respectively. Insiders owned 9.4% of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. 7.28% 7.14% 5.54% 1.25% -10.99% 9.98% Blue Apron Holdings Inc. -1.79% 26.88% -44.25% -58.78% -76.21% -42.61%

For the past year Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance while Blue Apron Holdings Inc. has -42.61% weaker performance.

Summary

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc. beats Blue Apron Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. It generates a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services. Further, the company provides a range of products and services, including 24-hour telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, remote deposit, and cash management services, as well as safe deposit boxes for small and medium sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company also offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and sells beef, poultry, and lamb products under the BN Ranch brand name. Its meal products are accompanied by printed and digital content, including how-to instructions, and the stories of its suppliers and specialty ingredients. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.