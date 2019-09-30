Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) Analysts See $0.35 EPS; WSFS Financial (WSFS) Has 1.04 Sentiment

WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.79, from 2.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 73 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 70 sold and decreased their stock positions in WSFS Financial Corp. The funds in our database reported: 41.40 million shares, up from 40.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding WSFS Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 54 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to report $0.35 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 12.90% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. CSTR’s profit would be $6.10 million giving it 11.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 42,366 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 10.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee. The company has market cap of $290.41 million. It generates a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 21.52 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial and consumer real estate loans, construction and land development loans, consumer loans, and other loans.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc holds 3.21% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation for 84,300 shares. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc owns 513,750 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.8% invested in the company for 239,400 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 156,431 shares.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 132,573 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (WSFS) has declined 24.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 6.25% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.96 per share. WSFS’s profit will be $47.84M for 12.29 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by WSFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.27% EPS growth.

