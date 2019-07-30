CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) to pay $0.05 on Aug 26, 2019; Twitter (TWTR) Shorts Raised By 1.04%

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSTR) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s current price of $15.97 translates into 0.31% yield. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 67,822 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 23.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) had an increase of 1.04% in short interest. TWTR’s SI was 29.18M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.04% from 28.88 million shares previously. With 27.90M avg volume, 1 days are for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)’s short sellers to cover TWTR’s short positions. The SI to Twitter Inc’s float is 3.99%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 19.80 million shares traded or 51.99% up from the average. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Black Panther to lift the house of mouse?; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 21/03/2018 – TWITTER’S CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER MICHAEL COATES IS LEAVING COMPANY- THE VERGE, CITING; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump defends CIA pick after offer to withdraw; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks

Among 2 analysts covering Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Twitter had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold Twitter, Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 68,000 are held by Axa. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). The Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.79% or 915,116 shares in its portfolio. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 49,203 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.05% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.08% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 97,527 shares. Enterprise Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 246 shares. Capital Fund Management owns 199,631 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares. Vestor Ltd Llc invested in 0.44% or 73,286 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 0.58% or 3.29M shares in its portfolio. Polar Asset Partners has 722,000 shares.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company has market cap of $31.90 billion. The firm offers various services and products, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It has a 13.71 P/E ratio. It also provides promoted services and products, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. The company has market cap of $282.34 million. It offers a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans.

