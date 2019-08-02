CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) to pay $0.05 on Aug 26, 2019; Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Sentiment Is 1.5

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 54 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 36 cut down and sold stakes in Kronos Worldwide Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 23.24 million shares, down from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kronos Worldwide Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 37 New Position: 17.

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSTR) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s current price of $15.97 translates into 0.31% yield. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 30,020 shares traded. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 10.99% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR)

Another recent and important Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Buy Brembo For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on October 04, 2017.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. The company has market cap of $282.34 million. It offers a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 20.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans.

Analysts await Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 49.25% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.67 per share. KRO’s profit will be $39.40 million for 9.35 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. It has a 8.95 P/E ratio. The firm also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications.

The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 278,298 shares traded or 12.51% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. for 90,246 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 69,171 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clark Estates Inc Ny has 0.5% invested in the company for 232,000 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 0.47% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 758,323 shares.