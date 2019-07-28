CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) to pay $0.05 on Aug 26, 2019; GROWGENERATION (GRWG) SI Increased By 313.49%

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) is expected to pay $0.05 on Aug 26, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSTR) shareholders before Aug 9, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s current price of $15.84 translates into 0.32% yield. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc’s dividend has Aug 12, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 82,546 shares traded or 65.07% up from the average. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) has declined 23.08% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTR News: 12/04/2018 Coinstar and doxo Announce Partnership to Simplify Paying Bills with Cash; 26/04/2018 – CapStar Fincl Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CapStar Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTR); 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites

GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG) had an increase of 313.49% in short interest. GRWG’s SI was 52,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 313.49% from 12,600 shares previously. With 212,600 avg volume, 0 days are for GROWGENERATION CORP (OTCMKTS:GRWG)’s short sellers to cover GRWG’s short positions. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 293,924 shares traded or 121.38% up from the average. GrowGeneration Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRWG) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates retail hydroponic stores. The company has market cap of $129.22 million. It offers farming soil, hydroponic equipment, lighting, plant nutrients, and various other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves home growers of organic vegetables and fruits, do-it yourselfers, and growers in the cannabis related markets.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate clients located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. The company has market cap of $280.04 million. It offers a range of deposit services and products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. It has a 20.47 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans.