Caprock Group Upped Position in Costco Whsl New (COST); Moors & Cabot Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake by $4.17 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 321.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 14,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,587 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 4,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $288.05. About 219,343 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 49.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 51,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 52,738 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.32M, down from 104,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 219,517 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $789.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 13,368 shares to 17,470 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 28,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.89 million for 25.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,901 shares to 3,327 shares, valued at $288,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,090 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

