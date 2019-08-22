Caprock Group Upped Its Holding in Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) by $440,440 as Stock Rose; As Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Market Value Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Upped Position by $534,546

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.66. About 164,932 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 40.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 16,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 58,940 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 498,482 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 17/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference May 24; 20/04/2018 – DJ Health Insurance Innovations Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIIQ); 24/05/2018 – College Students and Grads Need Affordable Health Insurance Given High Tuition and Loan Costs; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Rev $67.8M; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 7.5 PCT STAKE IN HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS INC AS OF MAY 3 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. FICHTHORN JOHN had bought 93,742 shares worth $2.75 million on Wednesday, March 20. The insider AVERY PAUL E bought $89,061.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Lc holds 0.01% or 3,722 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,691 shares. 6,052 were accumulated by Citigroup. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 286 shares. Blackrock invested in 838,754 shares or 0% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 45,397 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 58,240 were reported by State Bank Of Mellon Corporation. State Street holds 0% or 260,710 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 77,952 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Ftb accumulated 0% or 125 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.69% or 30,569 shares. Optimum Inv holds 0% or 500 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 376,124 shares. Sei Invests Com invested in 0% or 36,563 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 4,140 shares to 11,124 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,284 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

