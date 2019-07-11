Caprock Group Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Raised Holding in At&T (T)

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.08M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Economic Times: Amazon rolls the dice for a chance to lift Flipkart; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1633.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 26,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 15/03/2018 – U.S. judge hearing AT&T trial sets opening arguments for Wednesday; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 8,838 shares to 12,802 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,382 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horizon Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regal Inv Advsrs Lc reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Limited Liability Co has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chatham Cap Group Inc has 241 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas owns 605 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Utd American (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 18,461 shares stake. Bamco New York has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cahill Financial Advisors owns 129 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab holds 1.95% or 1.71 million shares. Riverpark Cap Management Llc owns 13,787 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 1.1% or 1,223 shares. Northeast Investment holds 34,460 shares or 5.15% of its portfolio. Thomas White invested in 0.42% or 1,311 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 27,530 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Com holds 595,097 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. E&G L P, a Texas-based fund reported 60,359 shares. 1.07M were accumulated by Fred Alger Management Inc. Longer Invs Incorporated reported 62,955 shares. Moller Financial Services holds 18,157 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 2.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 164,000 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 101,737 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Co holds 0.11% or 7,439 shares in its portfolio. 6,728 were reported by Family Firm. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Butensky And Cohen Financial Security has invested 1.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 4.53 million are owned by Lord Abbett & Lc. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Company invested 0.34% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Qv Invsts holds 17.71% or 3.96M shares.