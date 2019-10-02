Caprock Group Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined; Tensile Capital Management Has Lowered Its Lithia Motor (LAD) Stake as Share Price Rose

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 639 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,143 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.85 million, up from 3,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 19/03/2018 – Amazon kicked off its annual MARS conference on Monday; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (LAD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 158,700 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.85 million, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Motor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 162,195 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Company has 5.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Llc has 1.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,820 shares. Cap Mgmt Associate New York owns 947 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Invest Management Corp has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 14,344 are held by Stephens Ar. Murphy owns 9,025 shares. Hartwell J M LP has 7.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,420 shares. Melvin Management Lp reported 9.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Factory Mutual Co stated it has 155,550 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings. Moreover, Middleton & Inc Ma has 5.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 154,623 shares. 2.29M are held by Legal General Grp Plc. Taconic Ltd Partnership reported 10.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Elm Advisors Ltd Liability holds 986 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 49,985 shares to 18,718 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,232 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FedEx CEO Thinks About Amazon Threat Every Day – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Union gains after Amazon PayCode launches – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Newest Prime Market Is the Country with the Amazon Running Through It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cardinal Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ct invested in 772,278 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 70,851 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 273,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 7,655 shares. 63,253 are owned by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc. Old Natl Natl Bank In has invested 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 952,436 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 1,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rk Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 2.08% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Pacific Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 2,580 shares. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 51,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bbt has 0.36% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Carroll Fincl Associate Incorporated stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 4,081 shares.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Intelsat S.A. (I) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “New Lithia hire hints at a Fortune 500 company’s future strategies – Portland Business Journal” published on July 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lithia Motors, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Hazleton Honda in Hazleton, Pennsylvania to the Lithia Network – Business Wire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.