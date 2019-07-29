Caprock Group Stake in Cme Group (CME) Lowered by $420,496; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 04/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 3; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – CME GROUP DAILY VOLUME SURPASSES 50M CONTRACTS FOR FIRST TIME;; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin drop tied to CME futures listing, Fed paper shows; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 676,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.64 million, down from 3.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 284,383 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.62M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.75 earnings per share, up 0.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $626.46 million for 28.72 P/E if the $1.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.02% EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 4,701 shares to 21,322 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment has 0.15% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.44 million shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr invested 0.4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 1.33M were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Orleans Capital Mgmt La invested in 1.41% or 11,155 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Co stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Hartford Inv Mgmt Company holds 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 53,870 shares. 2,850 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Fincl Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.04% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.08% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited has 78,042 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 406,814 shares. Moreover, Mizuho Bank Ltd has 1.5% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 34,594 shares stake. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 571,932 shares.

