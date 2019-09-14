Caprock Group Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; As Microchip Technology (MCHP) Share Value Declined, Tegean Capital Management Lifted Holding

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,231 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, up from 2,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY; 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 18/05/2018 – BOEING COMMENTS ON NEWS REPORTS OUT OF CUBA FOLLOWING 737 CRASH; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – NATIONAL LABOR RELATIONS BOARD NOTIFIED CO INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF MACHINISTS FILED THIRD PETITION SEEKING TO UNIONIZE BOEING SOUTH CAROLINA; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL RESPECT INTERNATIONAL COMMITMENTS BY ADOPTING NEW MEASURES TO COMPLY WITH WTO RULING ON AIRBUS

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $95. About 1.37M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Microchip Technology to Webcast Annual Shareholders' Meeting – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden And Rygel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Clean Yield Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Ckw Financial Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1,300 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Com Oh reported 14,281 shares stake. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 6,714 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 135,049 shares. 147 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Arrow Corporation owns 550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aristotle Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). City Comm has 1% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 42,685 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rench Wealth Inc invested in 2.46% or 44,307 shares. Marsico Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 58,764 shares in its portfolio. Hills Bancshares And Trust invested in 15,759 shares. First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 23,560 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,799 shares to 23,202 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,634 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).