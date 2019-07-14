Caprock Group Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Raised by $713,804; Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Share Value Declined While Greenwich Investment Management Raised Position by $1.14 Million

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) by 41.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 60,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 206,201 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, up from 145,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 102,193 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 5.59% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING, INC. – 40-17G; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTR END NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE$16.27; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 0.56C, EST. 45.70C; 03/05/2018 – TPG Specialty Lending 4Q EPS 56c

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares to 358,377 shares, valued at $51.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,110 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).