Caprock Group Raised Facebook (FB) Holding by $447,374; Kvh Industries (KVHI) Stake Held by Portolan Capital Management Llc

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Massachusetts, New York send letter to Facebook demanding documents; 22/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY CALLS FACEBOOK DATA PRACTICES A `SCANDAL’; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook exposed private friend lists to app developers till two weeks ago – Telegraph; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Johnson: Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Privacy and Data Security; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Vows to Bolster Privacy Amid Data Crisis; 14/05/2018 – Facebook suspends 200 apps from platform over data misuse

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 151,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 450,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 299,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 16,361 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 71,714 shares to 73,898 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 7,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,793 shares, and cut its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.