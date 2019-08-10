Caprock Group Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; Last Week Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) on Monday, April 15 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, April 26. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research reinitiated Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Monday, July 22. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $16900 target. See Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) latest ratings:

Caprock Group Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caprock Group Inc acquired 3,491 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Caprock Group Inc holds 53,346 shares with $10.13M value, up from 49,855 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $928.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA BUYS MACPROFESSIONALS, APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 27/03/2018 – @Apple announces a new iPad that will be offered to schools for $299; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 15/04/2018 – Almasry Alyoum: Apple is allegedly shutting down its iTunes application; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight

The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $153.72. About 882,142 shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Rev $1.88B; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA DECLARES 57C/SHR DIV., EST. 57C; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 19/03/2018 – Acxiom divest draws sponsor attention –; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their clients through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. It has a 9.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Piper Jaffray. Needham upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 21. On Tuesday, May 28 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 31. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24700 target in Monday, July 22 report.

