Caprock Group Maintains Position in Costco Whsl New (COST); As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bangor Savings Bank Has Lowered Stake by $307,629

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank analyzed 2,313 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $139.43. About 9.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 321.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 14,941 shares as the company's stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,587 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 4,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $288.18. About 718,508 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 262,794 are owned by Welch Group Inc Ltd. Whitnell & owns 48,366 shares. The Ohio-based Keystone Planning Inc has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 19,240 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5.12M shares. Paw Capital Corporation invested in 0.72% or 5,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 13.28M shares stake. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cooperman Leon G holds 1.95% or 245,705 shares in its portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt owns 2,510 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 327,739 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset LP stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 297,599 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Brookstone Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Marathon Capital Mgmt invested in 26,699 shares or 1.46% of the stock.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) by 12,750 shares to 370,374 shares, valued at $15.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 42,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Intermediate Term Corp (CIU).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

