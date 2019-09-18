Caprock Group Lowered Its Holding in Intel (INTC) by $542,239; J Goldman & Company LP Has Increased Position in Kirby (KEX) by $2.68 Million

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 11,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 42,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 4.67M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 13/03/2018 – Senate Intel chairman Burr says expects to back Haspel to head CIA; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home; 19/03/2018 – Shekhar Gupta: Exclusive: China quietly & cleverly finds a new route to S. Doklam, 7 months after India stopped it, writes; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 35.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 33,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 128,931 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.19M, up from 95,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.73. About 102,208 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Cuts FY18 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.65; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C

J Goldman & Company Lp, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 94,934 shares to 5,066 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,106 shares, and cut its stake in Domtar Corp (Call) (NYSE:UFS).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.47 billion for 10.46 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,318 shares to 14,856 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).