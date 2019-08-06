Caprock Group Lowered Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $420,496 as Valuation Rose; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Trust Asset Management Has Upped Position

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 64.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1,382 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 3,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $6.17 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 704,540 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC. – OFFER FOR NEX GROUP PLC; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 15/03/2018 – CME-NEX DELIBERATIONS ONGOING, MAY NOT LEAD TO A DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC QTRLY CLEARING AND TRANSACTION FEE REVENUE WAS $974 MLN, UP 23 PERCENT COMPARED WITH FIRST-QUARTER 2017; 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES NEX GROUP’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 06/04/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT IN JUNE VS 85 PCT LATE THURSDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 14/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: JUMP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 17/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 16

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83 million, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.38. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Williams Partners L.P. Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr by 14,093 shares to 209,550 shares, valued at $5.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 319,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Laurion Capital LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 9,462 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,968 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Com invested 0.62% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Focused Wealth Inc accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Ltd has invested 1.41% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cls Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,954 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.2% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Inc has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Company owns 5,657 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.07 million shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Wetherby Asset holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,142 shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 15,642 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “XLF, BRK.B, CME, CB: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group’s (CME) Q1 ADV Down Y/Y, March Volumes Disappoint, – Nasdaq” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group falls after posting in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Pipeline Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Yorkers asked to support gas pipeline project – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About The Williams Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:WMB) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Com holds 9.85% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 35.08M shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 4.39M shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md accumulated 0.73% or 16,635 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 23.58 million shares. 135,364 are held by Qs Investors Limited Liability Company. 1.18M were accumulated by Raymond James And Assoc. Gam Ag holds 0.36% or 300,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 803,619 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Ltd has 0% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barclays Pcl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.11 million shares. C V Starr And holds 13.19% or 141,127 shares. Css Limited Liability Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barnett And Incorporated holds 10,527 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.65% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 43,792 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.