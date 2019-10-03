Caprock Group Lifted Stake in Biogen (BIIB) by $301,968; Abbvie (ABBV) Shareholder Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Stake

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 40.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 4,532 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 3,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $221.85. About 506,899 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Episode Growth Exits Biogen; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 24,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 759,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.21M, down from 783,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $73.31. About 2.46 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Co has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 44,147 were accumulated by Town & Country Retail Bank Dba First Bankers Trust. B Riley Wealth Mgmt accumulated 9,496 shares. The Kentucky-based Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 411,836 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prtnrs Management Ltd Co has 0.41% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 29,198 shares. Saturna Cap Corporation reported 0.86% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cincinnati reported 1.38 million shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has 160,209 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3,730 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 105,170 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 0.61% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 64,118 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Company has 0.05% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 3,772 shares. Laffer Invs invested in 0% or 8,062 shares.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cgi Inc by 42,094 shares to 502,210 shares, valued at $38.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 32,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 763,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider Schumacher Laura J bought 25,000 shares worth $1.76 million. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00M. Shares for $3.62M were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. $2.02 million worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.04 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,514 shares to 8,437 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 17,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,488 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.