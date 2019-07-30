Caprock Group Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.36 Million; Valuation Rose; Union Pac Com (UNP) Shareholder American National Bank Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 763 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,504 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 2,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $17.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1894.58. About 1.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s head tax on big businesses is making Amazon “question” its growth in the city; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles

American National Bank decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 5,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,252 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, down from 38,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $178.69. About 1.00 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon Is Still A Startup – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Prime Day Sales Could Top $5 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Antitrust Insurance For Amazon – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Munster Talks Growth Outlook For Amazon, Google – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 1.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 6.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blb&B Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,616 shares. 450 are held by Asset Mgmt Group Inc Inc. Albion Fincl Group Ut owns 11,809 shares for 2.85% of their portfolio. Kanawha Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 253 shares. Adi Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.7% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 292 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 5.94% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,009 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 326 shares. Eagle Capital Lc holds 6.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 908,167 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,611 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 2,647 shares.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $514.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 19,650 shares to 116,485 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 358,377 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Investors Ltd Liability accumulated 2,017 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd holds 0.16% or 66,772 shares. 10,650 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Ltd. Sei Invests reported 0.27% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Citigroup holds 0.11% or 680,406 shares. Moreover, Bouchey has 0.29% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Retail Bank holds 1.76% or 33,252 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Financial Bank Tru, Iowa-based fund reported 668 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 35,898 shares. Truepoint holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,299 shares. Sands Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 40,834 shares in its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 92,350 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Llc holds 517 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bath Savings, a Maine-based fund reported 11,623 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 18.38 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) ROE Of 34% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Acquisition Boosts Rail Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Q2 earnings beat eases railroad fears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.