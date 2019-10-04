Caprock Group Holds Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST); As Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Market Value Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 524,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.35M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $158.74. About 124,334 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS JEFF SHEPHERD WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Announces CFO Transition; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M; 29/03/2018 AAP IMPLANTATE – MADE SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS IN PREPARING HUMAN CLINICAL STUDY FOR AIMED CE AND FDA APPROVAL OF ITS ANTIBACTERIAL SILVER COATING TECHNOLOGY IN RECENT MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 321.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 14,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 19,587 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 4,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $289.55. About 1.67M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.41% or 18,688 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.43% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 37,675 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 83,102 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa stated it has 206,187 shares. Frontier Mgmt reported 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fosun Ltd accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chickasaw Management has invested 0.01% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 8,453 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 0.09% or 500 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd reported 14,653 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.5% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 608 shares. Woodstock Corporation accumulated 26,572 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 28,659 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Offering High Total Return – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Get Lean: 5 Ways to Save Money in Any Economy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GE Is Betting on the Biggest Offshore Wind Turbine Ever – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fact-Checking the Data Debate – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88 billion and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 5,255 shares to 3,222 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 18,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,634 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (Call) (NYSE:AAP) by 680,271 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $61.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 79,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27M shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.